The One Meat Taco Bell Employees Won't Order For Themselves, According To Reddit

Taco Bell has been serving up tacos, burritos, and other tasty fare since 1962. Over the years, the company has become not only a household name, but also the largest Mexican chain restaurant in the U.S. Its menu has certainly expanded since the brand's early days. At its opening, Taco Bell sold only five items: frijoles, tostados, chili burgers, burritos, and the namesake tacos.

Among the various cheesy quesadillas, chalupas, gorditas, and more that now flow out by the millions from Taco Bell's 8,000-plus global locations, there's one type of meat circulating on the menu that even employees won't touch. "I would NEVER eat the steak," a self-identified Taco Bell manager stated on Reddit. "My crew calls it [deer] ankles."

Taco Bell steak undeniably has an odd texture (that's thanks to the carrageenan additive). Some Redditors compare the texture to masticated beef jerky, while others liken the meat to roast beef, pot roast, or even beef stew because of the hefty liquid content that sometimes accompanies it.

Along with carrageenan, the beef contains ingredients such as modified potato starch, sodium phosphates, corn syrup solids, and something called disodium inosinate and guanylate. Setting aside its makeup, though, Taco Bell employees have other reasons for not ordering the chain's steak items. "As someone who is a manager at Taco Bell [the steak] is one of the most mixed bags in fast food depending on staff, time of day, [and] amount of business. So many factors can leave you feeling satisfied or absolutely appalled," a Reddit user shared.