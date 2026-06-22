The Italian Village Where Pasta Was Born

We all love a good plate of pasta, but do we really know where our pasta comes from? Well, if you're buying from an Italian brand, it's possible you're getting it from one specific place. Nestled in between the Sorrento peninsula's rolling hills and the cerulean hues of the Mediterranean is a village where, for centuries, the scent of freshly made pasta wafted from workshops onto the streets. Gragnano, a town of under 30,000 inhabitants near Naples — itself the home of pizza — can lay claim to being the "City of Pasta" and the birthplace of industrially produced dried pasta as we know it. The secret, however, was not in the dough, or the sauce — but in the air.

While pasta itself traces an older history, Gragnano is the place where it turned from a local craft into a business, and ultimately a source of identity. For centuries, its mills, wheat, water, daily wind, and humid weather helped make dried pasta sufficiently durable to travel outside of the local region.

Gragnano's pasta-making tradition started with the strands being stretched across canes on the city's streets, where the moist sea breeze and gentle sun dried them at the perfect speed — too fast, and the exterior would stiffen while the interior remained damp. But when it came to making a profit, the original process — which involved kneading the dough with hands and feet — was eventually deemed inefficient for mass production, especially as demand soared: Foreign aristocrats even popped by to have a taste of the "white gold," as macaroni was called. The 19th-century monarch of the region, King Ferdinand II, ultimately became a patron of the machinery that would lead to the mechanised pasta industry.