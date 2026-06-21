5 Dishes That Simply Taste Better In The South

While every part of America has its comfort food favorites, no one does soul food better than the South. Many of the most classic recipes became so popular that they spread across the country and even around the world, but these foods are all about the culture, and returning to where they started always gets you the best possible versions.

For some recipes, you're unlikely to have access to the right ingredients unless you're in the South. For others, you need years of experience to get them right, which is impossible without experts south of the Mason-Dixon Line. Still, some are just hard to find because, while they may be delicious, they just aren't popular enough to be readily available. But where ingredients, expertise, and supply intersect, you get a level of innovation that keeps traditions alive while allowing for modernization and improvement.

The immense popularity of some dishes in the South also introduces more variety. Whether it's sugar in your cornbread, flat or point smoked brisket, or how sweet the iced tea is, regional variations have a unique way of keeping things traditional while still giving you different options. And if you're in those specific regions, you can be sure that what you're getting is what the locals eat.