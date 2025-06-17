Cook Collard Greens Southern-Style For The Ultimate Flavor Boost

Nothing hits the spot quite like soul food — especially when it's homemade. With its rich and comforting flavors, even the sides contribute to that backyard cookout feel. One of those staple sides is, of course, collard greens — a dark and leafy cabbage that cooks down nicely without losing its bold flavor. But if you want to fix the sometimes overly bitter taste in collard greens and add an extra flavor boost, it's time to try cooking them Southern-style.

The secret ingredient you'll need is some form of rendered fat — bacon bits or ham hock are traditional options. By starting with the meat and allowing its fat to render, then adding aromatics like onions and garlic along with some water, before finally incorporating the collard greens, you help break down the cabbage's tough fibers while infusing it with umami. You can even swap the water for stock or beer for more depth of flavor.

It's important to acknowledge how this style of cooking collard greens originated in African American cuisine during times of slavery. Enslaved people were often given what were considered scraps, such as collard greens and ham hocks. Through incredible resilience and resourcefulness, they transformed these humble ingredients into an iconic and flavorful dish. Now, we can enjoy a delicious upgrade to a typically bitter green simply by being resourceful with what's in our kitchen. After all, when is adding bacon to a meal a bad thing?