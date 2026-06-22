This Fast Food Chain Had 24-Hour Burger Delivery Anywhere In The US In The '80s

Operating since 1921, White Castle is widely considered the first fast food restaurant in history. As evinced by programs like Hamburgers to Fly, the chain has made plenty of bold business decisions throughout the decades. Especially the 1980s and 90s proved a pivotal era, as White Castle strove to maintain relevancy amidst rapidly modernizing competition. The chain made several efforts to ease getting burgers into consumers' hands.

New advancements kicked off in 1980 when White Castle introduced the drive-thru window. Previously, the chain employed a carhop service at certain outlets, but such a real estate rearrangement enabled sales with greater efficiency. Then, when the Hamburgers to Fly phased out, the chain followed up with the creation of a retail division. White Castle chose to distribute frozen sandwiches to supermarkets, a commercial model still in use today, as individuals were buying them frozen and reselling them in stores anyway. The grocery store model worked — White Castle's product became among the best-selling frozen sandwiches in the U.S., even later sold in vending machines.

The chain eased accessibility even further in 1996, launching the world's first quick-service restaurant website. Rolled out in parallel to new menu items, such developments proved a success, growing profits and locations for the classic Midwestern chain.