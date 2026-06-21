The Hawaiian Gas Station Chain That's Known For Its Fried Chicken
Traveling around the U.S., from coast to coast, there are plenty of tasty fried chicken chains. You've got your Popeyes and KFC, with its 11 herbs and spices, of course, and, depending on what part of the country you're in, you might even get some Chick-fil-A. However, that's all mainland stuff. For the best of the best, you might need to take a trip to Hawaii and stop at a true local original: a fried chicken chain called Minit Stop that operates out of gas stations.
Minit Stop gets a lot of love online, with one Reddit user posting that it makes their top 10 list of the "best fried chicken" they've ever had. "Simply killer," another user said of the chain's drums and thighs. "Excellent alternative to KFC," one Yelp reviewer wrote.
What's more, it is far more than a convenience store with a fryer in the back; it functions as a full-on restaurant housed within the Ohana Fuels network across Maui and the Big Island. The inaugural location opened in Kahului, Maui, in 1982 as a simple fuel stop, market, and diner. As of June 2026, the concept has expanded to 17 spots across both islands.
Minit Stop offers a memorable taste of local island comfort
To make its chicken, Minit Stop uses a secret, family-recipe spice blend and fries the pieces fresh in batches throughout the day, so it's ready to go whenever you walk in. It's called Maui-style chicken, and the legendary fried chicken program was developed to serve local-style comfort food to hungry workers and residents. The founders wanted to offer high-quality, home-cooked food inside a convenient neighborhood hub, pioneering a beloved concept across the islands.
Minit Stop is loved for its succulent, crispy chicken, but don't forget about the chain's savory potato wedges. Or try something from its grab-and-go menu, such as Spam musubi, a true Hawaiian classic made with Spam served over rice and wrapped in seaweed. Minit Stop also offers fresh salads and sandwiches, its own island-blend coffee, and full meal plates to go. So, whether you're heading out for a beach day, exploring the coastlines, or catching a flight home, making a detour here will surely be a memorable "Minit" spent.