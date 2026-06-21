The Hawaiian Gas Station Chain That's Known For Its Fried Chicken

Traveling around the U.S., from coast to coast, there are plenty of tasty fried chicken chains. You've got your Popeyes and KFC, with its 11 herbs and spices, of course, and, depending on what part of the country you're in, you might even get some Chick-fil-A. However, that's all mainland stuff. For the best of the best, you might need to take a trip to Hawaii and stop at a true local original: a fried chicken chain called Minit Stop that operates out of gas stations.

Minit Stop gets a lot of love online, with one Reddit user posting that it makes their top 10 list of the "best fried chicken" they've ever had. "Simply killer," another user said of the chain's drums and thighs. "Excellent alternative to KFC," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

What's more, it is far more than a convenience store with a fryer in the back; it functions as a full-on restaurant housed within the Ohana Fuels network across Maui and the Big Island. The inaugural location opened in Kahului, Maui, in 1982 as a simple fuel stop, market, and diner. As of June 2026, the concept has expanded to 17 spots across both islands.