Boomers Continuously Make This Costly Food Mistake

The baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, have the wisdom of the ages, though their relationship with food can be contentious at times. For example, they can't stand QR code menus (we're going to agree with this one), with some refusing to eat at an establishment that offers only a digital version. Most of their dinners tend to center around meat, too, owing to the period in which they grew up, when the ingredient became more widespread after years of scarcity. And sadly, boomers continuously waste money by making a costly food mistake.

According to a 2026 study by The Motley Fool, boomers are more likely than younger generations (Gen X, Gen Y, and Gen Z) to throw out leftovers rather than refrigerating and eating them. This is concerning because, contrary to popular thought, many boomers, on the whole, do not have the disposable cash to be literally throwing away money, particularly those on a limited fixed income.

Feeding into this practice is a secondary behavior in which boomers tend to buy extra food because it's on sale or because "it was a good deal." According to The Motley Fool's study, this accounts for the vast majority of boomers' wasteful spending, and there are anecdotal stories all over the internet about the children of these parents having to deal with it, mostly by tossing the food.