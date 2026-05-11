Boomers Can't Stand This Millennial Restaurant Menu Trend

The Boomer generation, so-called because its members were born in abundance between 1946 and 1964, has been the subject of much cultural commentary. Social media creators often satirize the Boomer stare, a term used to describe the blank or confused expressions sometimes leveled at service workers when asked a question. However, where this post-war generation's behavior really shows up is when food and dining out are at hand. Meat-loving Boomers have a penchant for the classics, which is why one specific Millennial menu trend remains particularly polarizing for them: QR code menus.

These digital interfaces became more prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic, as restaurant owners struggled to keep their patrons safe and their businesses afloat. Typically, the QR code is displayed on a poster or table tent, and it invites customers to scan it with their phones, which takes them to a website with the menu. The reasons Boomers hesitate to embrace this technology are multifaceted (and pretty valid, actually).

First, navigating these platforms requires many people to use their phones in a new way, which can be uncomfortable (and some don't even have a phone to use for scanning). Second, the screens of most phones are quite small, or at least smaller than your typical paper menu, which can make reading the text a challenge. Finally, Boomers, on the whole, approach dining out as an opportunity to connect with friends and family, and bringing out our phones can feel as though it's defeating that purpose.