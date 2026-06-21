The One Ingredient That Will Elevate Your Watermelon Every Time

Adding a sprinkle of salt to watermelon is about as classic as it gets, but if there's one thing watermelon does well, it's pair perfectly with potent flavors. That's why just a smidge of ginger produces something truly unique, combining the best of spicy, floral, and sugary notes.

Ginger is one of those seasonings best used in small doses, thanks to its high concentration of gingerols. A sort of chemical relative to capsaicin, it produces that trademark, back-of-your-sinuses heat much like a fruity horseradish. While this contributes to what makes the root so delicious, it also makes it best used in small doses on watermelon. The fruit contains enough juice and sugar to dull the strength of these compounds, but it's still quite easy to produce an overwhelming taste. Just a shred or two of grated ginger is enough to combine the flavors without either overwhelming each other.

Ginger also pairs incredibly well with a wide variety of other classic watermelon seasonings, whether you want to give it a savory twist with chili powder or a drizzle of hot honey. Its own unique "spiciness" makes the heat taste more complex, but its combination with sugary toppings balances things out, so your snack doesn't taste too one-note. Plus, since ginger is so cheap and available in so many different varieties, from fresh roots to powder to syrup, it's easy to replicate this flavor across cocktails, baked goods, and just about anything else you'd put watermelon in.