Give Sangria A Taste Of Summer With Just One Ingredient

Few countries do summer cooking quite like Spain. From light tapas and cooling gazpacho to an endless variety of fresh seafood, the country's cuisine seems tailor-made to handle the heat. And let's not overlook the drinks, either. While wine purists may gawk at the idea of mixing vino with other ingredients, the Spanish have turned it into an art form. There's the locally beloved tinto de verano, the cola-spiked kalimotxo, and, of course, no list is complete without mentioning sangria.

The summertime staple is typically made with red or white wine, crisp fruits like oranges or apples, and a splash of orange liqueur to round things off. But beyond its delicious ingredients, the biggest part of its appeal is that no two recipes are the same. Everyone seems to have their own spin, and for anyone looking to give their sangria an extra-refreshing twist, a handful of mint leaves can go a long way.

We're not exaggerating when we say mint is the ultimate summer herb. Much of that comes down to menthol, the herb's signature naturally occurring compound that activates cold-sensitive receptors in the mouth and nose, literally infusing dishes and drinks with a cooling sensation. Mint leaves are also made up mostly of water, which helps reinforce their thirst-quenching character. Combined with their bright herbal flavor, they have a unique ability to make already refreshing sangria feel even lighter. What more could you want from a summer cocktail?