How To Make A Watermelon Summer Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients

The flavors of this cocktail are great enough to satisfy most parties, but nobody will ever turn down a bar of accoutrements to elevate it even further. From chilled glasses to watermelon ice cubes, even the smallest upgrades can elevate your drink for the summer.

Fresh herbs are a great way to easily add subtle flavor to any cocktail, and their wide variety of tastes and intensities makes them great to leave out at parties. Woodier options, like rosemary and thyme, make the drink earthier while pairing well with the fresh, fruity flavors of watermelon. More delicate leaves from basil are versatile enough to complement drier proseccos, and the herb's fresh blossoms are a beautiful, aromatic garnish that allow drinkers to add the exact amount they want. You can also incorporate fun spices, like a Tajín rim, to give it more of a fruta fresca flavor, perfect for hot summer days.

No fruit pairs poorly with prosecco, and very few clash with the simple taste of watermelon. While a slice on the rim or a squeeze in the glass is great, you can upgrade your cocktail's presentation by freezing chunks and using them as ice cubes. In addition to keeping your drink cool without watering it down, freezing also breaks down cell walls and helps fruit release more flavor as it thaws. Frozen watermelon works especially well because you can cut it into distinct shapes, but even tossing a handful of cherries into the freezer can unlock new flavors and presentations with next to no effort.