How To Make A Watermelon Summer Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients
Summer cocktails should always be light and cool, and few come together as easily as this two-ingredient drink. Consisting of nothing more than watermelon juice and prosecco, it's fruity, bubbly, and tastes great whether you pour individual glasses fresh or mix up a pitcher ahead of time.
Like all wines categorized as spumante, prosecco comes in no small amount of variety. Still, they're generally all crisp, low-tannin wines that lean dry to off-dry, so feel free to give yourself a heavy pour if you prefer a less sweet cocktail. While you'll rarely find watermelon juice on store shelves, it's quite easy to make at home — all you have to do is throw chunks into the blender, then strain the results. The fruit's extremely high water content means you can get well over 60 ounces of mixer from a single average-sized watermelon, though this can go up or down depending on the variety and ripeness. Just keep in mind that it's usually only good for 12 hours to two days in the fridge, after which the contents will require a quick stir to fix natural separation, and will eventually grow a bit sour. Since it's so easy to make, try to serve it fresh for the best flavor.
Simple garnishes can easily elevate your summer cocktail
The flavors of this cocktail are great enough to satisfy most parties, but nobody will ever turn down a bar of accoutrements to elevate it even further. From chilled glasses to watermelon ice cubes, even the smallest upgrades can elevate your drink for the summer.
Fresh herbs are a great way to easily add subtle flavor to any cocktail, and their wide variety of tastes and intensities makes them great to leave out at parties. Woodier options, like rosemary and thyme, make the drink earthier while pairing well with the fresh, fruity flavors of watermelon. More delicate leaves from basil are versatile enough to complement drier proseccos, and the herb's fresh blossoms are a beautiful, aromatic garnish that allow drinkers to add the exact amount they want. You can also incorporate fun spices, like a Tajín rim, to give it more of a fruta fresca flavor, perfect for hot summer days.
No fruit pairs poorly with prosecco, and very few clash with the simple taste of watermelon. While a slice on the rim or a squeeze in the glass is great, you can upgrade your cocktail's presentation by freezing chunks and using them as ice cubes. In addition to keeping your drink cool without watering it down, freezing also breaks down cell walls and helps fruit release more flavor as it thaws. Frozen watermelon works especially well because you can cut it into distinct shapes, but even tossing a handful of cherries into the freezer can unlock new flavors and presentations with next to no effort.