This Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Hack Only Requires 2 Menu Items And A Dipping Sauce
The Chick-fil-A breakfast menu can be just as fabulous as the iconic lunch and dinner menu. Either way, you're getting the same crispy chicken. However, there are many ways to customize your breakfast order and get the most out of it, especially for those sleepy mornings when you just need to grab and go. If you're ordering the classic Chick-n-Minis, all you need (besides the Minis, of course) is a side of hash browns and your favorite dipping sauce! To make it, open each mini yeast roll, tuck one hash brown inside with the chicken, then add the sauce before closing it back up.
You can swap in your Chick-fil-A dipping sauce of your choice, such as Buffalo or the chain's signature Chick-fil-A Sauce, for hot sauce, too. You can even mix and match. We hear Polynesian and sriracha sauce go well together for a sweet-heat kick.
The hash brown also makes the Chick-n-Minis feel like a more complete breakfast. Just make sure you get there before the chain stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. When you are on the road or just craving Chick-fil-A like the rest of us, there are plenty of fast-food hacks out there you can use to personalize your order and shake things up — like combining your order with McDonald's for a truly unique meal.
How to make a Chick-fil-A-inspired version at home
If you miss the Chick-fil-A breakfast window, don't worry; you can always borrow the idea at home, especially if you are working remotely, cannot leave your desk, or are on a strict budget. You can start with soft slider rolls or mini yeast rolls, like Sam's Choice Sweet Buttery Rolls or Walmart's Yeasty Dinner Rolls, then add small pieces of crispy chicken (Kirkland-brand alternatives at Costco are great dupes). Then, just add a hash brown patty or hash brown round (Ore-Ida Crispy Crowns Shredded Potatoes or Trader Joe's hash browns come to mind, but you could try changing it up with Strong Roots Sweet Potato Hash Browns, available online). Chick-n-Minis have a soft, slightly sweet roll, so brushing the bread with a little honey butter doesn't hurt.
From there, just top everything with the sauce of your choice! Bottled Chick-fil-A sauces are also sold in many grocery stores, like H-E-B or Walmart, if you'd rather stick as close to the restaurant's version as possible. An at-home version of this sandwich is also great because you can easily make a larger batch for yourself or for your family. Just lay out the rolls, chicken, hash browns, and sauces separately, then let everyone build their own. It is not the exact Chick-fil-A breakfast, but it gives you the same crunchy, saucy, sweet-savory idea without rushing to the drive-thru.