This Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Hack Only Requires 2 Menu Items And A Dipping Sauce

The Chick-fil-A breakfast menu can be just as fabulous as the iconic lunch and dinner menu. Either way, you're getting the same crispy chicken. However, there are many ways to customize your breakfast order and get the most out of it, especially for those sleepy mornings when you just need to grab and go. If you're ordering the classic Chick-n-Minis, all you need (besides the Minis, of course) is a side of hash browns and your favorite dipping sauce! To make it, open each mini yeast roll, tuck one hash brown inside with the chicken, then add the sauce before closing it back up.

You can swap in your Chick-fil-A dipping sauce of your choice, such as Buffalo or the chain's signature Chick-fil-A Sauce, for hot sauce, too. You can even mix and match. We hear Polynesian and sriracha sauce go well together for a sweet-heat kick.

The hash brown also makes the Chick-n-Minis feel like a more complete breakfast. Just make sure you get there before the chain stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. When you are on the road or just craving Chick-fil-A like the rest of us, there are plenty of fast-food hacks out there you can use to personalize your order and shake things up — like combining your order with McDonald's for a truly unique meal.