When Does Chick-Fil-A Stop Serving Breakfast And Can You Sneak In An Order After?
If you think chicken sandwiches are reserved for lunch and dinner, think again. Nothing rings in a morning commute to work or school quite like a hot chicken sandwich and large coffee or tea. For those who are fans of Chick-fil-A's breakfast, however, be warned — you're on a time limit. The popular fast food chain offers varied breakfast menu options starting at 6:30 a.m., but stops serving at 10:30 a.m. sharp. If you pull up to the drive-through a few minutes late, or even right at 10:30 a.m., you won't be able to sneak in a breakfast order. By then, employees have already started transitioning to the lunch menu, which runs until close — typically between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m., depending on the location. If you just missed the 10:30 a.m. mark, however, some locations offer 'breakfast samples': leftover breakfast items thrown in complementary with another purchase, although this isn't guaranteed.
This hard cutoff on the morning menu is not unique to Chick-fil-A, as many other fast food restaurants also have a strict schedule for breakfast and lunch times. McDonald's, which got rid of its All-Day Breakfast in 2020, prevents customers from ordering breakfast after 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m., depending on location. While an egg and sausage sandwich might taste just as good in the evening, the limited breakfast hours helps fast-food kitchens stay efficient, preventing them from juggling too many different orders at once and ensuring quick service.
Making the most of Chick-fil-A's breakfast hours
Whether you're a morning person or not, it might be worth getting up a little extra early to grab one (or a few) items off the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu. The backbone of the fast food chain's early morning offerings is the Chicken Biscuit, featuring the company's classic breaded chicken breast sandwiched between a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit. A spicy version of the Chicken Biscuit is also available, as well as variations with egg, cheese, sausage, or bacon. If you're seeking a lighter breakfast, you can opt for the Egg White Grill, with grilled chicken breast, egg whites and cheese on an English muffin. If you're just feeling peckish, grab a box of crispy hash browns, a Berry Parfait, or a set of Chick-n-Minis — made of mini yeast rolls filled with bite-sized chicken nuggets, perfect for dipping into the Chick–fil-A signature sauce.
For those mornings when you hit the snooze one too many times, you can also pre-order through the Chick-fil-A app and pick-up your breakfast curbside to save time. With breakfast only available until 10:30 a.m., it's a convenient way to grab a bite without having to wait in that long drive-thru line. If you slept in past the breakfast menu cutoff, you can try making your own Chick-fil-A breakfast at home with Costco brand chicken nuggets that taste like Chick-fil-A and homemade buttermilk biscuits.