When Does Chick-Fil-A Stop Serving Breakfast And Can You Sneak In An Order After?

If you think chicken sandwiches are reserved for lunch and dinner, think again. Nothing rings in a morning commute to work or school quite like a hot chicken sandwich and large coffee or tea. For those who are fans of Chick-fil-A's breakfast, however, be warned — you're on a time limit. The popular fast food chain offers varied breakfast menu options starting at 6:30 a.m., but stops serving at 10:30 a.m. sharp. If you pull up to the drive-through a few minutes late, or even right at 10:30 a.m., you won't be able to sneak in a breakfast order. By then, employees have already started transitioning to the lunch menu, which runs until close — typically between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m., depending on the location. If you just missed the 10:30 a.m. mark, however, some locations offer 'breakfast samples': leftover breakfast items thrown in complementary with another purchase, although this isn't guaranteed.

This hard cutoff on the morning menu is not unique to Chick-fil-A, as many other fast food restaurants also have a strict schedule for breakfast and lunch times. McDonald's, which got rid of its All-Day Breakfast in 2020, prevents customers from ordering breakfast after 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m., depending on location. While an egg and sausage sandwich might taste just as good in the evening, the limited breakfast hours helps fast-food kitchens stay efficient, preventing them from juggling too many different orders at once and ensuring quick service.