Andrew Zimmern Compares This Seafood To Butter

Andrew Zimmern is the guy to go to for foodies looking to delve into underrepresented cuisines and learn some handy home cooking tips. Through his hit show "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern," the James Beard Award-winning chef traveled around the world, eating foods that many viewers had never heard of before, like the Samoan delicacy palolo and hárkal — one food that Anthony Bourdain couldn't even stomach. In one episode titled "Alaska's Inside Passage," which aired in 2013, Zimmern notably ate fresh sea cucumber, an ingredient he later went on to champion.

Zimmern shared his thoughts on the seafood dish on his website, detailing its unique texture and the best ways to prepare it. "Sea cucumber, when cooked correctly, is extraordinary. All it needs is a few minutes in a wok, with a little soy sauce seasoning. The squishy creatures taste like lettuce-y sea vegetables with a bit of crunch, but a mostly yielding buttery texture. The trick is splitting them open, scraping the innards out, and then using a spatula to peel the 'meat' off."

Sea cucumbers are elongated, soft-bodied marine animals belonging to the echinoderm group, which also includes starfish and sea urchins. Found in virtually every marine habitat worldwide and represented by more than 1,000 species, these alien-like creatures spend their lives crawling across the seafloor, consuming dead organic matter and algae. Yet despite their abundance, sea cucumbers generally remain a rarity on U.S. seafood menus.