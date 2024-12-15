The Case For Seasoning Your Soy Sauce Before Serving

Soy sauce is a condiment worth keeping in your house. It's a delicious accent to noodles or meat marinades, and you can even add it to desserts. It contains less sodium than salt, making it a valuable substitute for those looking to lower their sodium levels. You can also make your dipping soy sauce extra tasty by seasoning it before serving.

While seasoning soy sauce is unnecessary during cooking, when you want the sharp umami bite to integrate into the dish (as you might with a dipping or finishing sauce), it can be helpful to temper, as it takes some of the punch out while balancing the flavors. Yes, it may require a little extra work, but the results are well worth the trouble.

To season your sauce, saute aromatics such as shallots, scallions, hot peppers, cilantro, lemongrass, or ginger. Once they soften, add water (or broth for extra oomph) and your soy sauce of choice before hitting the mixture with spices: maybe MSG or chicken bouillon, clove, Chinese five spice, sugar, pepper, and maybe a little chili paste if you want some kick. Strain out the aromatics and chill the mix before you use it.

For those who want to skip the cooking process but get similar results, seasoned soy sauce is actually one of 13 kinds of soy sauce that can be purchased in stores or online. There are three main different flavors to choose from when buying seasoned soy sauce: smoky, mushroom, and shrimp — though Lee Kum Kee also sells a seasoned soy sauce specifically for dumplings and one specifically for seafood.