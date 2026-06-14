The Classic Summer Snack That's Enjoyed In Italy

We all know a few foods that have a Pavlovian-like ability to evoke instant memories of summer. When it comes to Italy, that can be a good caprese salad with tomatoes and mozzarella, or a Sicilian lemon granita with a brioche, which just so happens to be Italian-born TV chef Giada de Laurentiis' favorite breakfast. But for many Italians, the most immediate answer might be less familiar to those of us across the pond: Melon and prosciutto (Parma ham).

When the sweltering heat of "Ferragosto" — Italy's mid-August public vacation — hits hard, Italians North and South find solace in cracking open a melon, slapping out a few slices of prosciutto, and calling it a feast (and with good reason). Its simplicity is its asset: All you need is a ripe cantaloupe melon – which are in season from late spring to the early fall — cut into wedges, and some good-quality Parma ham (breadsticks are a bonus). The combination of the succulent freshness of the melon and the fatty saltiness of the prosciutto makes it as good a savory-sweet combo as comes.

Above all, the combo is the perfect, easy hack to solve almost any summertime culinary dilemma. Want to forego cooking and look for a quick fix? Something quick and easy to bring to the beach? An aesthetically pleasing appetizer? A low-effort potluck contribution when running out of time? Melon and prosciutto are the winning duo that just about rise to every occasion. Savory, salty, sweet, and refreshing, it's the perfect dish on a hot day.