The Common Wendy's Logo Myth You Shouldn't Believe

Wendy's logo has long centered on a distinctive red-pigtailed girl, inspired by founder Dave Thomas's daughter, Melinda (Wendy for short). Known for its square beef patties and classically smooth Frosties (and nostalgic Frosty Floats), Wendy's has been a beloved staple for hearty comfort food since 1969, known for its consistency (it's had square patties since the very beginning). Then, in 2012, for the first time since 1983, Wendy's updated its logo to keep pace with its evolving brand image, swapping the boxy old Western lettering for a more modern look, with the logo launch going nationwide in March 2013. But people have noticed what they believe is a message in the new logo. If you look closely, Wendy's lacey collar appears to spell out "mom."

People sometimes look (consciously or not) for meaning in famous logos, and given Wendy's family-friendly brand image, some thought the collar lettering was very much intentional. A Wendy's spokesperson told Business Insider, "We are aware of this and find it interesting that it appears our Wendy cameo has 'mom' on her ruffled collar. We can assure you it was unintentional."