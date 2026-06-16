Recipes for potato salad are as plentiful as the number of people who enjoy eating it. They can vary from simple recipes that highlight the spuds to more complex recipes with many vegetables, condiments, and seasonings. While mayo-free versions of potato salad exist, we're focusing on the style that includes this rich and creamy ingredient. According to many home cooks, the type of mayonnaise you use makes all the difference, and if I'm making my favorite variety of potato salad — a Russian version by way of South America — I'll whip some up from scratch. But if you're pressed for time, or the idea of eating raw eggs makes you uneasy, you can use one of Reddit's recommendations for better potato salad: Duke's.

Duke's mayonnaise got its start in South Carolina and used to be difficult to find outside the southeastern United States. However, a Duke's representative told Food Republic that it is now available in 70% to 80% of retailers in the United States. One Redditor claimed that they love using the mayo for "deviled eggs and potato and pasta salads." Another user stated that they "definitely find Duke's a winner" compared to other brands when it comes to making potato salad, as it's "creamier, [eggier], and nowhere near as sweet."

Those specific qualities aren't just a fluke; they are written directly into the recipe. What distinguishes Duke's is its tangy flavor, which comes from the brand's choice of vinegar, and its savoriness, which comes from its lack of sugar — a common ingredient in many other brands. It's also heavier on the egg yolks, giving it a creamier mouthfeel, and the consistency is a lot less gelatinous than many of its competitors. It reminds some people (including myself) of a proper homemade mayonnaise.