How To Get Fresh KFC Chicken, According To Reddit

There are few things that top freshly fried chicken, but anyone who's made it at home knows just how quickly that crispy coating seasoned can lose its crunch as moisture and oil work their way into the bread. That's why when you're going out for fried chicken, fresher is always better. Some fast food chains prepare chicken to order. Others, however, take a slightly different approach.

Take KFC, for example — rather than cooking each order to demand, the chain pressure-fries its chicken in large batches and proceeds to store it in temperature-controlled holding cabinets for a maximum time of 90 minutes – after which it's either repurposed or donated. While this can help streamline service during busy rushes, it also means the freshness of your meal can greatly vary. If you're lucky, a visit may coincide with a fresh batch that's come straight out of the fryer, but if you arrive at the wrong time, you might end up with chicken that's been sitting out for over an hour (which was why KFC came last on our fried chicken chain ranking). Fortunately, it doesn't always have to be a gamble, and employees have shared their tips for getting the freshest meal.

According to several self-identified employees on Reddit, going to the store before opening is the safest option for freshly fried chicken. "Your best bet is [to] go right at opening," one employee shared. "Sometimes right before supper because a rush is coming[,] and they'll have new chicken." This makes opening (which tends to be around 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.) prime time to grab fresh chicken, as it's a guarantee that the first batch is fresh out of the fryer and hasn't been left to sit in a holding cabinet for too long.