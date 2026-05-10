What Happens To KFC's Leftover Chicken?

Famous for its iconic chicken buckets flavored with the famous (and delicious) 11 spices and instantly recognizable "Colonel Sanders" mascot, KFC has become one of the biggest players in the fast food industry. Behind McDonald's, it's the second-largest restaurant chain globally. But when you're serving millions of customers daily, waste becomes a major issue. Fortunately, KFC has taken meaningful steps to reduce the amount of food that ends up in landfills while simultaneously giving back to those in need.

As with any restaurant, leftovers are inevitable, but it's how waste is managed that makes all the difference. KFC primarily manages its waste through the Harvest Food Donation Programme. Launched in 1992 by Yum! Brands (the parent company of KFC), the Harvest Programme is a global food donation initiative designed to redirect surplus food to local hunger relief organizations. KFC joined the programme in 1999, and since then has donated over 92 million meals to 4,300 non-profits worldwide (via the KFC Foundation). In recent years, this program has also been implemented in many of KFC's international locations, and KFC has revealed that, as of 2020, the program was in operation at more than 4,000 restaurants worldwide.

Donating such a huge volume of food is no small feat, but KFC has managed to streamline the process. At the end of the day, unsold chicken is collected and bagged. To prevent spoilage, it's immediately frozen, and collection plans are made between the specific branch and local charities. Such organizations include soup kitchens, community kitchens, and local food banks.