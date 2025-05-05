When dining out, Mexican food (and all the regional cuisines of Mexico) is one of the most popular kinds of food in the United States. Some people's favorite things to order include tacos, burritos, fajitas, tortilla chips, rice, and beans. No matter how you slice it, Mexican cuisine represents big business. There are many popular locations around the country where people can get some of their favorite Mexican treats served up hot and fresh. Mexican food comes in the form of heavy (but delicious) cuisine, like the kind served at Azteca, or it can be more in the fast food style as with places like Taco Vado or Señor Froggy.

But what happens when a Mexican restaurant chain goes wrong? The dark side of this famous food industry has many customers riled up, and problems run the gamut of food faux pas, including food that's cold, stale, and overpriced — along with confusing advertising, and service that makes you wonder why you didn't just make the burrito at home. We've dug up some brutal takes from customers across the U.S. who walked out of restaurants hungry, dissatisfied, or both. Here are 13 Mexican chain restaurants you might want to avoid.