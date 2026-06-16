How To Order McDonald's Filet-O-Fish French-Style
Burgers may be the mainstay at McDonald's, but the Filet-O-Fish undoubtedly has its own cult following. The brainchild of a Cincinnati franchisee in the early 1960s, the breaded whitefish sandwich was initially intended to satisfy Catholics during Lent, but ultimately earned an o-fish-ial forever home on the chain's menu.
The original tartar sauce-topped Filet-O-Fish hasn't changed much in the U.S. over the years, save for the early addition of cheese and swaps on the type of fish. But if you visit France, you're likely to encounter some slightly different versions of the fan favorite seafood sandwich that are easy to replicate stateside. The McFish, deemed the "Filet-O-Fish's little brother" (le petit frère du Filet-O-Fish, in French), sports a similar square patty and sesame seed-free bun, but it trades out the signature cheese and tartar sauce for one underrated fish sandwich topping that may take you back to your childhood days of fish stick dinners: a simple dollop of ketchup. Similarly, the McFish Mayo is the close cousin of the American version, but it also skips out on the traditional accoutrements. Instead, it has just a slather of mayo, giving the flavor of the fish the opportunity to take center stage. Either one is easy enough to order at any U.S. location for anyone looking to shake up their Filet-O-Fish experience. As an added bonus, since either version qualifies as a special order, you're bound to get the freshest, crispiest version of the sandwich.
McDonald's in France offers up more versions of the Filet-O-Fish
Swapping the condiments for the McFishes is just one way French McDonald's locations change up their fish sandwich game. Another leveled-up version boasts a U.S.-inspired name: The Fish New York. This one, available as a single or a double, has a texture that's fairly easy to replicate. It incorporates a variety of Mickey D's typical burger toppings — lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles — and is served on the chain's signature sesame seed buns. What makes it a bit of a challenge to recreate flavor-wise is that it also includes white cheddar, which doesn't appear to make a regular appearance on the restaurant's menus in the States, but you can go the traditional route with the typical melty American cheese. As for the condiments, mustard plays a role and is an easy addition to any sandwich, but it's also topped with McChicken Sauce. In the U.S., the chain lists mayo as the topping for the McChicken, but the French version has a creamy, lemony sauce that appears to be mayonnaise-based (and may contain a few other seasonings). For a loose interpretation of this sandwich, just sub mayo — or bring your own lemon wedge if you're invested in the process.
To enjoy the final fishy sandwich at McD's in France, you'll need a passport. The Fish New York Curry Mango has all of the goodness of the other sandwich named for the Big Apple, but it switches things up with a warmly spiced, fruity sauce for a flavor profile that differs from any options on American menus.