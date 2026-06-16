How To Order McDonald's Filet-O-Fish French-Style

Burgers may be the mainstay at McDonald's, but the Filet-O-Fish undoubtedly has its own cult following. The brainchild of a Cincinnati franchisee in the early 1960s, the breaded whitefish sandwich was initially intended to satisfy Catholics during Lent, but ultimately earned an o-fish-ial forever home on the chain's menu.

The original tartar sauce-topped Filet-O-Fish hasn't changed much in the U.S. over the years, save for the early addition of cheese and swaps on the type of fish. But if you visit France, you're likely to encounter some slightly different versions of the fan favorite seafood sandwich that are easy to replicate stateside. The McFish, deemed the "Filet-O-Fish's little brother" (le petit frère du Filet-O-Fish, in French), sports a similar square patty and sesame seed-free bun, but it trades out the signature cheese and tartar sauce for one underrated fish sandwich topping that may take you back to your childhood days of fish stick dinners: a simple dollop of ketchup. Similarly, the McFish Mayo is the close cousin of the American version, but it also skips out on the traditional accoutrements. Instead, it has just a slather of mayo, giving the flavor of the fish the opportunity to take center stage. Either one is easy enough to order at any U.S. location for anyone looking to shake up their Filet-O-Fish experience. As an added bonus, since either version qualifies as a special order, you're bound to get the freshest, crispiest version of the sandwich.