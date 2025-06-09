The Only Way To Get A Fresh And Crispy Filet-O-Fish Sandwich At McDonald's

While some might turn up their noses at the idea of a fish sandwich from a fast food joint, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish definitely has its fans. This sandwich, introduced in the 1960s because Catholics were eschewing the burger-centric chain during Lent, is so simple: the eponymous fried fish fillet, a piece of cheese, a smear of tartar sauce, and a pillowy bun with its smooth, gleaming dome. But if your Filet-O-Fishes have been kinda soggy in the past, you need to try one fresh. And the only way to do that is to request it be made fresh when you place your order; you can use the words "cooked to order."

Unfortunately, the kiosks, app, and McDonald's website don't offer any spaces for special requests, so you're going to have to place your order voice-to-voice — either in the drive-thru lane or at the counter. But because it's a reasonable enough ask, chances are very good that the kitchen staff will honor it. You'll just have to be prepared to wait.

That's because, as one Redditor pointed out, if you get your Filet-O-Fish in less than six minutes, it was not made fresh. "It takes [three minutes and 40 seconds] to cook the fish, 12 seconds to steam the bun (depending on equipment), and the rest of the time is allocated to assembling the sandwich, bagging it, and then delivering it to you at the designated 'parked' order spot," the commenter broke down.