Set Your Oven To This Temperature For Fall-Off-The-Bone Baby Back Ribs At Home

Baby back ribs are great in the oven because they need a bit more temperature and moisture control than their more marbled cousin, spare ribs. By keeping the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit, you strike a nice sweet spot that achieves the perfect texture and flavor while still allowing them to cook for quite a long time.

The 3-2-1 rule for fall-apart tender ribs requires you to cook them for three hours uncovered, two hours wrapped in foil, then another hour uncovered with a barbecue sauce glaze. For something as lean as baby back ribs, this can be a bit of a long cook, and temperatures higher than 250 degrees Fahrenheit may dry them out even if you use Alton Brown's foil-wrap trick. Still, any lower and you may not melt the collagen correctly, preventing that ultra-tender texture you're looking for. 250 degrees Fahrenheit prevents longer cooking times or needing fancy tricks, letting the quality of the meat speak for itself.

You'll also want to place your ribs in the middle of the oven for even heat circulation. Too close to the top or bottom heating elements, and one side may end up a bit more done than the other. This low-and-slow cooking style is all about maintaining the right temperature, so resist the urge to peek at your creation and let the oven do its work unimpeded. Remember: If you're lookin', it ain't cookin'.