Alton Brown's Trick For Baby Back Ribs Will Make You Look Like A Chef

The 3-2-1 rule of cooking ribs may make them fall-apart tender, but Alton Brown's 8-3-1-1 seasoning trick is what makes them delicious. By using a standard template of eight parts brown sugar, three parts salt, one part chili powder, and one part something extra, you have a great, easy-to-make process that still lets you add your own personal flair.

Sugar is vital in any sort of dry rub because it not only provides sweetness, but also some binding action to keep the rest of your seasonings on the meat. But since you don't want a pork-flavored dessert, balancing it with salt delivers a more savory flavor. The chili powder is especially indispensable, providing an earthy smokiness that makes up most of your meat's seasoning. You'll find these three ingredients in most store-bought barbecue rubs, but what makes a dry rib rub truly great is the finishing touches.

The final part is where you should feel free to develop your own signature blend of extra seasonings to round everything out. Black pepper and onion powder are staples of most great barbecue, but don't neglect light touches from herbs like thyme or a bit of basil. You can even opt for some dried ginger or citrus peel for something lighter, as they both pair excellently with salt, sugar, and chili powder.