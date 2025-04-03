The Boozy Drink That Will Have You Buying Canned Lychee Every Week
Certain cocktails are classic for a reason, especially one with such a glamorous history as a martini. Traditionally made with gin or vodka and vermouth, and sometimes olive juice depending on preference, martinis tend to be crisp and bitter on the palate. But what about sweetening the deal with a non-traditional ingredient that could be a game changer for bars and home bartenders alike? We spoke with Andrea Abbondanza — a hospitality expert, former chef, and the founder and CEO of SEO For Restaurants – who shared one deliciously tropical way to upgrade your typical martini.
The secret ingredient your cocktail has been missing is the popular Chinese fruit, lychee. According to Abbondanza, "Canned lychee is a great cocktail ingredient because it offers great taste, availability, and convenience to establishments." Even in a can, this fruit is bright and floral, offering a complex blend of aromas and flavors to a drink. The use of canned lychee also means no more worrying about the best time of year to buy tropical fruits, so you can enjoy a fresh cocktail all year round. As Abbondanza shared, "In contrast to fresh lychee ... the canned form provides home bartenders and hectic bar programs with reliability."
Lychee fruit is also known for being naturally sweet, drawing in drinkers who may shy away from the dryness of a martini. So long as you pair this canned fruit with the right style of alcohol, as some will have added flavor undertones, you'll be delivering a fresh treat to those who love a bright spirit.
Add canned lychee to your next martini
Since this fruit not a usual ingredient in martinis, Andrea Abbondanza suggested using a light hand when the beverage. "Lychee has an almost rose-scented flavor that you want to build around," he said, noting how the alcohol should be a compliment to the fruit. "A sharp vodka or delicate, flower-scented gin (such as those with jasmine or yuzu flavors) pairs perfectly. Steer clear of extremely botanical or juniper-led gins that conflict with lychee's delicacy." Similar to deciding whether to pair gin with tonic or soda water, you want the flavors of your lychee cocktail to align for the most balanced taste.
When following a lychee martini recipe, utilize both the fruit itself and the syrup from the can. The canned liquid provides a much desired sweetness and texture element, while the soft fruit is great as a garnish — the expert even recommends freezing the fruit for a tasty crunch. Of course, martinis are still known for being more bitter, so to incorporate some of that sour taste, there are other mix-ins you can add. Abbondanza shared that a "splash of lemon or lime juice brings brightness, but don't over-acidify. Lychee is the lead; everything else should be like backup harmonies." It's all about playing into the strength of each ingredient while letting the lychee shine through so its presence is purposeful and not a distraction. While you may want to steer clear of the olive juice in this case, adding canned lychee to your shopping list before your next drink-making adventure could be the cocktail enhancement you've been missing.
