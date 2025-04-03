Certain cocktails are classic for a reason, especially one with such a glamorous history as a martini. Traditionally made with gin or vodka and vermouth, and sometimes olive juice depending on preference, martinis tend to be crisp and bitter on the palate. But what about sweetening the deal with a non-traditional ingredient that could be a game changer for bars and home bartenders alike? We spoke with Andrea Abbondanza — a hospitality expert, former chef, and the founder and CEO of SEO For Restaurants – who shared one deliciously tropical way to upgrade your typical martini.

The secret ingredient your cocktail has been missing is the popular Chinese fruit, lychee. According to Abbondanza, "Canned lychee is a great cocktail ingredient because it offers great taste, availability, and convenience to establishments." Even in a can, this fruit is bright and floral, offering a complex blend of aromas and flavors to a drink. The use of canned lychee also means no more worrying about the best time of year to buy tropical fruits, so you can enjoy a fresh cocktail all year round. As Abbondanza shared, "In contrast to fresh lychee ... the canned form provides home bartenders and hectic bar programs with reliability."

Lychee fruit is also known for being naturally sweet, drawing in drinkers who may shy away from the dryness of a martini. So long as you pair this canned fruit with the right style of alcohol, as some will have added flavor undertones, you'll be delivering a fresh treat to those who love a bright spirit.