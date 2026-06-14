Make Your Arby's Sandwich Extra Cheesy With This Easy Addition

If you're an Arby's fan, you're in good company. It's among the fast food chains that still have value menus, so it draws many budget-conscious patrons. It's also the go-to spot for multiple celebrity chefs who can't get enough of those beefy sammiches. But even quick-bite fare as popular as Arby's can become even better.

The famous roast beef sandwich chain is known for piling on the meat, and signature items like the Classic Beef 'N Cheddar include plenty of cheese, as well. But you can deliciously turn up both the meltiness and the crunch factor on any Arby's sammie by simply topping it with an order of the chain's Mozzarella Sticks.

Whether your go-to is a Ham & Swiss Melt, a Chicken Cordon Bleu, a Classic Roast Beef, or some other Arby's creation, a four-piece order of the chain's gooey, breaded Mozzarella Sticks will do the job beautifully. For something with a longer sub roll, like the Classic French Dip & Swiss, you may want to opt for a six-piece order, so you have more cheese sticks to cover that extra real estate.

To assemble, simply pop off the top bun of your sandwich and pile on those battered, fried, cheesy goodies. There's no need to make a special ordering request — this upgrade is totally DIY. Bonus: Arby's Mozzarella Sticks come standard with marinara sauce for dipping, so go ahead and pour that on, too, if you want to add some Italian flair to your meal.