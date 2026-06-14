Make Your Arby's Sandwich Extra Cheesy With This Easy Addition
If you're an Arby's fan, you're in good company. It's among the fast food chains that still have value menus, so it draws many budget-conscious patrons. It's also the go-to spot for multiple celebrity chefs who can't get enough of those beefy sammiches. But even quick-bite fare as popular as Arby's can become even better.
The famous roast beef sandwich chain is known for piling on the meat, and signature items like the Classic Beef 'N Cheddar include plenty of cheese, as well. But you can deliciously turn up both the meltiness and the crunch factor on any Arby's sammie by simply topping it with an order of the chain's Mozzarella Sticks.
Whether your go-to is a Ham & Swiss Melt, a Chicken Cordon Bleu, a Classic Roast Beef, or some other Arby's creation, a four-piece order of the chain's gooey, breaded Mozzarella Sticks will do the job beautifully. For something with a longer sub roll, like the Classic French Dip & Swiss, you may want to opt for a six-piece order, so you have more cheese sticks to cover that extra real estate.
To assemble, simply pop off the top bun of your sandwich and pile on those battered, fried, cheesy goodies. There's no need to make a special ordering request — this upgrade is totally DIY. Bonus: Arby's Mozzarella Sticks come standard with marinara sauce for dipping, so go ahead and pour that on, too, if you want to add some Italian flair to your meal.
Other ways to cheese up your Arby's sandwich
There are other ways to get extra cheesy goodness on your Arby's order. You can give any of the chain's sandos some Classic Beef 'N Cheddar vibes by ordering a side cup of cheddar sauce and pouring it over the meat and other elements. You'll pay a small upcharge for the condiment, but it's well worth it to add that glorious, gooey meltiness to your sandwich.
Arby's is among the fast food chains that serve mac and cheese, and a side of it offers an easy way to intensify the creaminess of your sammie. Once again, this is a DIY hack — no need to bother anyone with a custom order. Simply order the chain's White Cheddar Mac, lift the top bun, and spoon on that cheesy goodness for a delectable hit of meltiness.
If you want some kick with your cheese upgrade, the Mozzarella Stick approach can be tweaked by ordering a side of Arby's Jalapeño Bites instead and topping your sandwich with the spicy, creamy, crispy morsels. Melted cream cheese inside the poppers brings the goo factor, and your taste buds will sing as the cream, heat, and meat collide in one beautiful, satisfying bite.