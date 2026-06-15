Riesling Vs Sauvignon Blanc: What's The Difference Between These Wines?

To those unfamiliar, the world of wine can be a daunting space. Whether you're trying to impress a date by being able to decipher a restaurant's wine list or are simply looking for something to pair with dinner, knowing the differences between grapes is essential. Grapes are the foundational blueprint of a wine's final flavor, and their unique balance of sugars, acids, and tannins ultimately shapes the drink. There are many types of grapes you should get acquainted with, and few are more beginner-friendly than riesling or sauvignon blanc.

At face value, these two popular wines seem remarkably similar. For starters, they're both white wines, meaning they're typically fermented without prolonged contact with grape skins, which sets them apart from red wines. That shared winemaking approach also gives both varieties a bright, refreshing character. Each produces a crisp, high-acidity wine dominated by aromatic fruit flavors, with common tasting notes such as citrus, green apple, and mineral undertones. Those qualities make them especially popular during the warmer months and exceptionally easy to pair with food, which explains why you'll find both on restaurant wine lists and in bottle shops around the world.

But that's where the similarities end. Once you dig a little deeper, you'll understand why riesling and sauvignon blanc each sit in a league of their own. The most obvious difference is that they hail from different homelands, where soil and climate (aka terroir) greatly influence their final flavors. Then there's the range of sweetness each grape displays, and, of course, food pairings. Any seasoned sommelier would tell you that you'd be mistaken to choose a sauvignon blanc over riesling to pair with a spicy Asian meal.