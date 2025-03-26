Old World Vs New World Wine, Explained

The world of wine is a fascinating mix of ancient history and modern practices that come together to create a global phenomenon. Whether you're partial to vintage or new artisanal bottles, you may not know the full origin of your wine and what makes it an old world or new world variety. As self explanatory as it may seem, the answer might actually surprise you. To gain a more sophisticated understanding of the wine world, we spoke to May Matta-Aliah, president of In The Grape, who provided some valuable insight.

While it's true that most old world wines come from Europe — particularly Italian grapes, which are just built different — that's not their defining characteristic. Matta-Aliah shared, "Most old world wine regions are cooler than their new world counterparts," which allowed them to develop historically traditional wine-making methods. "As such[,] it was generally considered that the old world wines led with their structure while the new world ones led with their fruit flavor," the wine expert said. So, warmer areas like the Americas and Africa adopted old world practices and turned them into new world techniques that better suited their climate and grape varieties. The wine production techniques practiced today are generally universal, and the largest distinctions between wine are based largely on philosophy. However, if you're interested in old world versus new world wine, it's best to look at the wine's fermentation process, not just where the label says it is from.