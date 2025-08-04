One Of The Best Dry White Wines For Cooking Is A Lighter Variety

One of the reasons Brian Streeter says that sauvignon blanc is so ideal to cook with is because it lacks oakiness which can interfere with flavors in a dish. But, even though it's his go-to, he did say there are some other options home cooks can try. "Some chardonnays work, too," he said. "Our Napa Valley Chardonnay, in particular, can still be a great choice for this since [it's] lightly aged in oak." And when it comes to dessert, Streeter recommends reaching for fortified wines, too.

The one wine that Streeter does caution against using is grocery store cooking wine. Since there's a big difference between cooking wine and traditional vino — namely, the typical inclusion of salt and additives — it's not likely to enhance your meal. If you're looking for an alcohol-free way to elevate a recipe, you might want to use a zero-proof option or a homemade substitute for wine instead.

If you're going to take Streeter's advice and use sauvignon blanc for cooking, there's no shortage of dishes that it will take to the next level. Pour it into simmering soups and stews to add a bright contrast, deglaze a pan with it after cooking meats or veggies, or reduce it and use it to create a beurre blanc or a stock-based pasta sauce. Or, you can even turn it into a marinade, infusing proteins with flavor while tenderizing.