For A New Take On Coleslaw, Swap Cabbage For This Vegetable
The appeal of a coleslaw recipe rests in a crispy vegetable smothered in a flavorful dressing. Typically, the build involves cabbage; however, the formula readily opens to inventive vegetable swaps, too. For instance, consider switching the crucifer for a legume, and preparing a green bean slaw instead.
Visually, the two vegetables couldn't look more different — respective applications tend to vary, too. However, lean into the snappy appeal of green beans, and it quickly becomes clear how well the vegetable translates into a slaw. For the best results, source haricot verts. This green bean variety comes extra vegetal and slender, perfect for salad applications. Although you could use typical green beans for slaw applications, too.
Regardless of the precise type, you'll want to briskly parboil them in salt water, thereby both softening and seasoning the bean. Remember to snip off the ends, and, depending on preference, you can cut the beans into either bite-sized pieces or keep them whole. Meld with a dressing — whether a South Carolina slaw mixed with mustard and vinegar or a traditional mayo-based version — and you'll craft a creative new slaw rendition.
Creative green bean slaw ideas
Centered around a new vegetable, a green bean slaw opens to many directions. You can still tether the dish using a creamy, mayo-based dressing, but incorporate influences from further afield. For instance, an Eastern European version might include a spoonful of yogurt for acidity and the grassiness of dill. Green onions could add a gentle bite, and pumpkin or poppy seeds a textural element.
Alternatively, swap mayo for a nice oil, building out a dressing with a different aromatic appeal. Acidity could come via lemon, vinegar, or pickle juice – Dolly Parton's signature coleslaw ingredient. Plus, don't hold back on bold seasonings like mustard, Worcestershire, or a hot sauce, as well as a dash of sweetness from agave or honey to round off the flavors.
Not to mention, a green bean slaw welcomes a vegetable medley. You could go with coleslaw classics like carrots, bell peppers, shaved broccoli, as well as celery and cucumber. No one will stop you from folding cabbage back into the mix – red for crunch, green for flavor – paired with the beans in your preferred proportion. Plus, don't forget about the sharpness of raw onion and garlic. Mix it all together, and a green bean slaw offers a crisp side with unique character.