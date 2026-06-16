For A New Take On Coleslaw, Swap Cabbage For This Vegetable

The appeal of a coleslaw recipe rests in a crispy vegetable smothered in a flavorful dressing. Typically, the build involves cabbage; however, the formula readily opens to inventive vegetable swaps, too. For instance, consider switching the crucifer for a legume, and preparing a green bean slaw instead.

Visually, the two vegetables couldn't look more different — respective applications tend to vary, too. However, lean into the snappy appeal of green beans, and it quickly becomes clear how well the vegetable translates into a slaw. For the best results, source haricot verts. This green bean variety comes extra vegetal and slender, perfect for salad applications. Although you could use typical green beans for slaw applications, too.

Regardless of the precise type, you'll want to briskly parboil them in salt water, thereby both softening and seasoning the bean. Remember to snip off the ends, and, depending on preference, you can cut the beans into either bite-sized pieces or keep them whole. Meld with a dressing — whether a South Carolina slaw mixed with mustard and vinegar or a traditional mayo-based version — and you'll craft a creative new slaw rendition.