What Is South Carolina Slaw?

American barbecue is served with proud territorial ties. Not only the styles of meat, but also the accompanying sides and even barbecue sauces are regional. So even when you examine a vegetable dish like South Carolina slaw, local culinary influences come through. To help explain what makes this regional crispy cabbage dish stand out, Food Republic is fortunate for the guidance of Charlie McKenna. As the Chef and Founder of Lillie's Q — a purveyor of sauces, rubs, and spices — he's certainly well-versed in the nuance of South Carolina's flavors.

According to him, the central distinguishing factor comes down to "the use [of] mustard instead of [mayo] as the main component in the coleslaw dressing." He added that vinegar also often appears in the mix — a second condiment that's commonly found in a South Carolina barbecue sauce. The mustard and vinegar present in South Carolina slaw form a familiar part of the state's palate. South Carolina's midland region is referred to as the "mustard belt," while the Northeastern corner is known for serving barbecue alongside hot sauce and vinegar.

McKenna noted that the use of such sauces emerged "from the [abundance] of German settlers," who migrated to the state's central region. There, the practice of contrasting meats with sharply-flavored components took hold. Thus emerged the South Carolina slaw, which mixes in thinly sliced cabbage and carrots alongside optional bell peppers and onion, all covered with the state's signature-flavored dressing.