Rick Steves' Simple Menu Rule To Find The Best Restaurants Abroad

One of the best parts of traveling is the different foods you get to experience. That's why it's so disappointing when a restaurant serves you mediocre or generic food on vacation. Travel guru Rick Steves has learned from his years touring Europe and the rest of the world how to avoid those places and find restaurants where you'll have delicious meals representative of the local cuisine. One of the travel guide writer and TV show host's most important tips is to skip an eatery if it has a pre-printed menu that's the same year-round.

A printed menu that doesn't vary has dishes that are featured because they're more familiar or appealing to tourists, which is why they don't change, and aren't characteristic of the region. Steves' other menu red flags include descriptions in multiple languages and many courses. Food pictures or "tourist specials" are also bad signs. He further advises to avoid restaurants that have signs in English outside — a sure sign of a tourist trap, and seasoned travelers know to steer clear if staffers are trying to get passers-by to come in.

Steves suggested seeking smaller restaurants away from the touristy areas that are filled with locals, which are often family-owned. Look for short menus that are handwritten or printed with a date and are just in the native language. Their dishes usually feature seasonal ingredients fresh from the market, and are what people who live there actually eat. He said that you should try looking at other tables to see what other patrons are having when deciding what to order, and don't be scared to ask about the area's special dishes.