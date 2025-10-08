Rick Steves' Simple Menu Rule To Find The Best Restaurants Abroad
One of the best parts of traveling is the different foods you get to experience. That's why it's so disappointing when a restaurant serves you mediocre or generic food on vacation. Travel guru Rick Steves has learned from his years touring Europe and the rest of the world how to avoid those places and find restaurants where you'll have delicious meals representative of the local cuisine. One of the travel guide writer and TV show host's most important tips is to skip an eatery if it has a pre-printed menu that's the same year-round.
A printed menu that doesn't vary has dishes that are featured because they're more familiar or appealing to tourists, which is why they don't change, and aren't characteristic of the region. Steves' other menu red flags include descriptions in multiple languages and many courses. Food pictures or "tourist specials" are also bad signs. He further advises to avoid restaurants that have signs in English outside — a sure sign of a tourist trap, and seasoned travelers know to steer clear if staffers are trying to get passers-by to come in.
Steves suggested seeking smaller restaurants away from the touristy areas that are filled with locals, which are often family-owned. Look for short menus that are handwritten or printed with a date and are just in the native language. Their dishes usually feature seasonal ingredients fresh from the market, and are what people who live there actually eat. He said that you should try looking at other tables to see what other patrons are having when deciding what to order, and don't be scared to ask about the area's special dishes.
More restaurant discovery tips for travelers
Rick Steves' focus on restaurants geared to locals instead of tourists isn't just about great food; it also allows travelers to experience more of the true character of the places they visit. This approach helped lead him to the best meal of his life at a charming European farm, and is why he contends eating the hotel breakfast is the top dining mistake to make in Europe.
Seeing which restaurants you stumble across as you explore away from the tourist areas gives you the fun of discovering hidden gems. But planning some of your restaurant visits instead of leaving it all to chance is also a good way to experience memorable meals. Look online before your trip to see which eateries food bloggers from your destination area are posting about on social media. Pre-trip research can also help you learn dining faux pas to avoid while traveling. Get more insider information by asking hotel workers, store clerks, taxi drivers, and other local people you encounter about their favorite places to eat.
While Steves praises the food and charms of small family eateries, he also has tips for tourists who want to enjoy some fancier meals too. He suggests going to restaurants that are Michelin-rated instead of Michelin-starred, which are more casual and affordable gourmet places. Save money while still enjoying the restaurants' elevated fare by following his advice to share food with your dining companions, for instance, splitting entrees and desserts.