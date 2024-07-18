Why You Should Be Spanking Your Herbs When Making Cocktails

Sitting at the bar and watching the bartender make your drink can be a fascinating experience. Observe closely, and you might even pick up a crafty little trick or two yourself — which you can then use to add some pizzazz to your own tipples back home. You will find them choosing their glassware wisely and then making sure to chill them beforehand; you will see them use the precise golden ratio to build layered cocktails from scratch; and, interestingly, you might notice that they smack herbs between their palms before adding them to your drink. They don't just do this for flair: There is science behind why herbs are spanked, and why you should be doing it too.

Fresh herbs contain essential oils which give them their signature flavor and aroma. While you could just add fresh, unspanked leaves to your cocktail as they are, it won't do much to elevate the drink. Instead, spanking shatters a herb's outer cells and releases those desirable oils, making the overall taste and scent of the herb much stronger. To do so, lay the herb on one palm and give it a quick smack with the other — that's all it really needs. The little step can do wonders for your cocktail, bringing layers of sweet, fresh, salty, and savory depth and complexity that no other ingredient can.