The 3-Ingredient Spanish Cocktail You Absolutely Need To Try

If you're making your own kalimotxo at home, keep in mind that even a simple drink like this has some ground rules. Firstly, the wine you choose is important. This is always true, but especially so when you're pairing it with another notable flavor like Coke. Avoid the one mistake many make when picking a bottle of wine – like going for the one with the prettiest packaging, and focus more on the price point and flavor profile by accurately describing your budget while shopping. A strong, rich wine might be too overpowering for what is supposed to be a light, summery drink.

Next up is the Coca-Cola choice. Here, there actually is no debate. It has to be the original, no Diet or mystery, limited-edition flavors allowed (even the lemon one, ironically). Alright, listen — that's what the purists will say, but rest assured that if you prefer a sugar-free version of Coke to the original, no one will press charges.

What is suggested, in that case, is opting for fresh lemon or orange wedges instead of orange bitters. If the Coke lacks sweetness, then the cocktail is going to be pretty bitter overall, so the natural sugars of the citrus fruits will help compensate for that loss, moreso than a shot of orange bitters will. And just like that, you've got a fiesta of flavors ready for summer sipping.