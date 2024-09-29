The 3-Ingredient Spanish Cocktail You Absolutely Need To Try
In the small, unassuming Basque country in 1972, the kalimotxo was born and would forever change the Spanish drinking landscape. This cocktail has just three ingredients: Coca-Cola, red wine, and orange bitters. You'll often see some lemon and orange wedges in them for garnish — delicious and a nod to the original concoction. The key to this cocktail is equal parts red wine and Coke. It's not a case of one element standing out while the other simply complements it. In this equation, both drinks share the spotlight.
The kalimotxo is said to have been created when some friends were organizing a celebration for a Spanish summer festival, and the red wine that they ordered tasted sub-par. They decided to mask the flavor with equal parts Coca-Cola and throw in some oranges and lemons for added zest. Their hope was that all that effervescence and sweetness would offset the bitterness of the wine. Not only did it work, but the cocktail blew up in popularity. Since then, it's been a staple in Spanish culture, and the drink has even gained traction internationally. To some, red wine and Coke sounds intimidating, but don't knock it until you've tried it — this cocktail has a tendency to surprise just about everyone with how tasty it is.
Tips for making the best kalimotxo
If you're making your own kalimotxo at home, keep in mind that even a simple drink like this has some ground rules. Firstly, the wine you choose is important. This is always true, but especially so when you're pairing it with another notable flavor like Coke. Avoid the one mistake many make when picking a bottle of wine – like going for the one with the prettiest packaging, and focus more on the price point and flavor profile by accurately describing your budget while shopping. A strong, rich wine might be too overpowering for what is supposed to be a light, summery drink.
Next up is the Coca-Cola choice. Here, there actually is no debate. It has to be the original, no Diet or mystery, limited-edition flavors allowed (even the lemon one, ironically). Alright, listen — that's what the purists will say, but rest assured that if you prefer a sugar-free version of Coke to the original, no one will press charges.
What is suggested, in that case, is opting for fresh lemon or orange wedges instead of orange bitters. If the Coke lacks sweetness, then the cocktail is going to be pretty bitter overall, so the natural sugars of the citrus fruits will help compensate for that loss, moreso than a shot of orange bitters will. And just like that, you've got a fiesta of flavors ready for summer sipping.