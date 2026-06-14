While beef serves as the reigning burger base, plenty of chains have rolled out a breadth of protein alternatives, too. The popularity of chicken burgers evinces America's love for poultry. Several spots sell veggie burgers on their menus (although the Impossible Whopper is Burger King's worst burger). Arby's has even sold limited-release burgers made with game meats like venison and elk. Surprisingly, though, turkey is markedly absent from fast food menus.

The dish appears at a few sit-down dining chains. The Cheesecake Factory and Red Robin both offer a rendition, for example. However, it's basically impossible to find the protein in an affordable, drive-thru setting. Precisely decoding the reason is complex, although a few explanations offer some context.

First, there's the culinary properties of turkey itself. On average, the meat is leaner than chicken and contains fat that is less flavorful than beef. With the right technique, you can cook juicy, flavor-packed turkey burgers, but the meat is predisposed to drying out. As a result, scaling the preparation of turkey burgers to an affordable, fast-paced setting is more difficult than it is with other meats.

Furthermore — perhaps even more critically — there's simply not a culture of turkey in the fast-food business. Limited consumer interest has prevented the turkey industry from investing heavily in fast food. Subsequently, turkey producers have been hesitant to invest in major chains, thereby preventing a widespread burger rollout.