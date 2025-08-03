Cook Juicy, Flavor-Packed Turkey Burgers With One Canned Vegetable
Turkey burgers can be tough, in a literal and metaphorical sense. Ground turkey is a leaner alternative to ground beef due to its lower fat content, which presents two challenges: It easily leads to a dry burger, and without the fat acting as a binder, it becomes difficult for the meat to retain its shape. This is why turkey tends to be the worst kind of patty to cook on the grill.
To combat these issues, some chefs turn to an unexpected ingredient: creamed corn. We spoke with David Davidov, creator of The Cooking Foodie, about this technique. "[The creamed corn] adds moisture and a bit of sweetness, so it does double duty as a binder and flavor booster," says Davidov. The fat and starch in creamed corn act similarly to other common turkey burger binders like mayonnaise, eggs, breadcrumbs, and even Greek yogurt. Using creamed corn also gives you an extra bite of freshness and a pleasant chew.
How to season turkey burgers made with creamed corn
David Davidov warns that adding creamed corn alone can overwhelm the turkey burger with sweetness. For best results, add between ¼ to ½ cup of creamed corn per 1 pound of ground turkey, adjusting the amount based on other additions. For instance, he's a big fan of incorporating thoughtful seasonings. "I like adding smoked paprika, cumin, or even chopped jalapeños to round out the flavor," he suggests, adding that chili powder and garlic also help temper the corn.
Because such seasonings are the foundation of so many dishes in Tex-Mex cuisine, consider leaning into the theme and adding breadcrumbs and onions to the mix for a yummy Southwestern-style meal. Serve your turkey burger (it's fully-cooked at 165 degrees Fahrenheit) on a toasted bun with melted Monterey Jack cheese to complete the dish.
If you want to explore different flavor profiles, Davidov adds that he likes "using a splash of soy sauce or Dijon mustard to add savory depth." Soy sauce, creamed corn, and ground turkey create a great base for Asian-inspired turkey burgers. To lean into eastern flavors, consider mixing ginger, rice vinegar, and water chestnuts.