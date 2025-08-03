Cook Juicy, Flavor-Packed Turkey Burgers With One Canned Vegetable

Turkey burgers can be tough, in a literal and metaphorical sense. Ground turkey is a leaner alternative to ground beef due to its lower fat content, which presents two challenges: It easily leads to a dry burger, and without the fat acting as a binder, it becomes difficult for the meat to retain its shape. This is why turkey tends to be the worst kind of patty to cook on the grill.

To combat these issues, some chefs turn to an unexpected ingredient: creamed corn. We spoke with David Davidov, creator of The Cooking Foodie, about this technique. "[The creamed corn] adds moisture and a bit of sweetness, so it does double duty as a binder and flavor booster," says Davidov. The fat and starch in creamed corn act similarly to other common turkey burger binders like mayonnaise, eggs, breadcrumbs, and even Greek yogurt. Using creamed corn also gives you an extra bite of freshness and a pleasant chew.