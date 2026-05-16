The Worst Burger King Burger Is A Whopper Variation

Burger King's Whopper is a fast food classic. Introduced at a shockingly low price in 1957, the iconic sandwich has garnered fans for well over half a century. Today, Burger King sells it in many forms, which pack in varying quantities of patties, as well as additional accouterments. While some variations successfully capture its enduring appeal, others fall short of the original's magic. To delineate the options, our own Food Republic reviewer sampled and ranked 10 Burger King burgers, pitting different versions of the Whopper against one another along the way.

The worst? The Impossible Whopper. The tester noted that they typically enjoy meat alternatives, but Burger King's rendition simply did not hit the spot. Issues extended to both the taste and texture. They noted that the flavor lent strange vegetal notes, as well as an off-putting aftertaste, while the chewy consistency didn't do the burger any favors, either.

The negative sentiment is shared by customers online. "The minute my wife pulled the [Impossible Whopper out] of the bag in the car there was an immediate odd smell," stated one Reddit user. "It has a horrible aftertaste and smells weird to me," added a user on a separate thread. So, to avoid disappointment, steer clear of this fast food offering.