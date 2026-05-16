The Worst Burger King Burger Is A Whopper Variation
Burger King's Whopper is a fast food classic. Introduced at a shockingly low price in 1957, the iconic sandwich has garnered fans for well over half a century. Today, Burger King sells it in many forms, which pack in varying quantities of patties, as well as additional accouterments. While some variations successfully capture its enduring appeal, others fall short of the original's magic. To delineate the options, our own Food Republic reviewer sampled and ranked 10 Burger King burgers, pitting different versions of the Whopper against one another along the way.
The worst? The Impossible Whopper. The tester noted that they typically enjoy meat alternatives, but Burger King's rendition simply did not hit the spot. Issues extended to both the taste and texture. They noted that the flavor lent strange vegetal notes, as well as an off-putting aftertaste, while the chewy consistency didn't do the burger any favors, either.
The negative sentiment is shared by customers online. "The minute my wife pulled the [Impossible Whopper out] of the bag in the car there was an immediate odd smell," stated one Reddit user. "It has a horrible aftertaste and smells weird to me," added a user on a separate thread. So, to avoid disappointment, steer clear of this fast food offering.
The Burger King Impossible Whopper is cooked alongside beef patties
One of the Whopper's defining qualities is its preparation — Burger King cooks dozens of patties at once via a specifically designed flame-broiling machine. Especially for beef Whoppers, it's a technique that yields a beloved taste and texture. Yet, worryingly, the system is shared by both Impossible burgers and beef-based ones, leading to likely contact with meat.
It's a detriment of Burger King's system that's a frequent source of frustration for vegans and vegetarians. "Why would you invest in plant-based burgers and not have a way to cook it on a grill that does not come in contact with meat?" stated one Reddit user. "This isn't rocket science." In fact, the misrepresentation of the plant-based preparation even spurred a customer to file a lawsuit in 2019.
As a workaround, you can opt to ask for a microwaved preparation instead. Unfortunately, the alternative cooking style doesn't do any favors for the already off-putting sandwich. "Nobody wants to pay [$10 for] a burger that's been heated up in a microwave," the Redditor continued. So while the meatless composition may certainly be enticing, a zapped, off-tasting burger certainly won't lead to the best Burger King experience.