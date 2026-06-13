The Best-Selling Cereal Brand In The US Is A Classic
There's no shortage of breakfast cereals, with a dizzying array to choose from and new brands and flavors always being introduced. But some of the top sellers are the ones that have stood the test of time. That includes the classic choice that outsells them all: Cheerios, which people have been starting their mornings with since 1941. It tops the U.S. market with 139.1 million boxes sold, generating $435.9 million in sales (per a 2023 report from Zippia). Frosted Flakes was second with 132.3 million boxes sold, and Honey Nut Cheerios' 129.3 million boxes put it third, giving the General Mills brand two of the top three spots.
The cereal was initially launched as Cheerioats after a General Mills scientist created a pressurized gun to puff oats. The company was looking to create the first ready-to-eat oat-based cereal to compete with Wheaties and Corn Flakes (which has very disturbing origins). It created the familiar "O"-shaped rings after also considering other shapes, such as stars, squares, and dumbbells. The name was changed to Cheerios in 1945 when Quaker Oats alleged trademark infringement over the use of "oats" in its moniker.
Cheerios is made with whole-grain oats, contains no artificial flavors or colors, and has just 1 gram of sugar per serving. It's also gluten-free, and one of the worst U.S. cereal recalls occurred when gluten was mistakenly introduced into the product. It was initially promoted as being healthy for children, and eventually for adults as well. However, Cheerios backed away from claims that its soluble fiber could lower cholesterol by 4% in six weeks after the FDA said in 2009 that such claims would classify the product as an unapproved drug.
High ratings and constant innovation keep Cheerios on top
A leading 62% of adults said they viewed Cheerios favorably in a 2024 CivicScience survey, followed by Chex at 49% and Special K at 44%. Even more impressively, it came in second in a YouGov survey of popular food and snack brands overall, with an 80% popularity rating, sandwiched between two chocolates: M&M's in first with 82%, and Kit Kat in third at 78%. People are also willing to pay for it, even as cereal prices have skyrocketed over the years.
In addition to being a beloved classic cereal, Cheerios has stayed popular by closely following consumer interests and responding to them. The first new flavor, Cinnamon Nut, was introduced in 1976, 35 years after the original. It didn't last long, but the second flavor, Honey Nut Cheerios, which debuted in 1979, has been hugely successful. Today, there are more than 20 flavors, as well as limited-edition and seasonal varieties. These versions typically contain more sugar than the original and may have less fiber as well. There are also Cheerios Protein varieties with 8 grams of protein per serving, Cheerios Oat Crunch cereals with oat flakes on the rings, and Veggie Blends varieties that contain fruit puree and vegetable powder.