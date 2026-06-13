The Best-Selling Cereal Brand In The US Is A Classic

There's no shortage of breakfast cereals, with a dizzying array to choose from and new brands and flavors always being introduced. But some of the top sellers are the ones that have stood the test of time. That includes the classic choice that outsells them all: Cheerios, which people have been starting their mornings with since 1941. It tops the U.S. market with 139.1 million boxes sold, generating $435.9 million in sales (per a 2023 report from Zippia). Frosted Flakes was second with 132.3 million boxes sold, and Honey Nut Cheerios' 129.3 million boxes put it third, giving the General Mills brand two of the top three spots.

The cereal was initially launched as Cheerioats after a General Mills scientist created a pressurized gun to puff oats. The company was looking to create the first ready-to-eat oat-based cereal to compete with Wheaties and Corn Flakes (which has very disturbing origins). It created the familiar "O"-shaped rings after also considering other shapes, such as stars, squares, and dumbbells. The name was changed to Cheerios in 1945 when Quaker Oats alleged trademark infringement over the use of "oats" in its moniker.

Cheerios is made with whole-grain oats, contains no artificial flavors or colors, and has just 1 gram of sugar per serving. It's also gluten-free, and one of the worst U.S. cereal recalls occurred when gluten was mistakenly introduced into the product. It was initially promoted as being healthy for children, and eventually for adults as well. However, Cheerios backed away from claims that its soluble fiber could lower cholesterol by 4% in six weeks after the FDA said in 2009 that such claims would classify the product as an unapproved drug.