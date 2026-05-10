Why Cereal Prices Have Skyrocketed Over The Years

Since packaged breakfast cereal was invented in 1863, the offerings on the shelves of any given supermarket have changed substantially in every possible respect: content, variety, and price. It's theoretically a good thing to have more options, but the continuous price increases over the past four decades are certainly not a positive development.

Though the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the common way to measure price increases over a certain period of time, comparing the buying power better illustrates how much prices have gone up. The cereal that you spent $20 on in 1977 would cost more than three times that much, $65.66 in 1997, and more than five times as much, $100.15 in 2026.

This staggering increase can be attributed to a couple of factors. Firstly, while cereals still hold the largest share in the breakfast market pie today, there is more competition from other breakfast options such as breakfast bars. As a result, the overall consumption has been dropping in the last 25 years. Consumers abandoning products with high-sugar or artificial dyes (Fruit Loops anyone?) is also a factor . As the prices of raw ingredients such as wheat and oats increase, together with energy and transportation costs, manufacturers pass the increased prices on to the consumers — and generously round it off.

The price increase may not always be obvious. When you buy a box of cereal and it looks smaller or feels lighter, you can trust your senses. Manufacturers have also stealthily been increasing prices by selling the product at the same price but in smaller boxes, just a couple of ounces less, a phenomenon called shrinkflation (other famous examples for this phenomenon include Cheesecake Factory's portions).