Red Vs Yellow Bananas: Which Fruit Has More Potassium?

We're all bananas for bananas: Studies consistently show they are one of America's favorite fruits. A micronutrient bomb, bananas provide, among other things, a hefty dose of potassium, which is crucial for nerve and muscle function. But when picking between the many varieties, especially the ubiquitous yellow banana and its lesser-known red-hued sibling, does one have the edge when it comes to the essential nutrient?

The simple answer is no: Both yellow and red bananas have roughly the same amount of potassium, equating to 350 to 400 milligrams per 3-ounce (100-gram) serving. For most people, barring some with kidney disease, that's around 9% of the recommended daily value. But that does not mean their differences are merely in color. Red bananas offer a higher dose of certain antioxidants and vitamin C, making them a somewhat more nutrient-dense choice. Ultimately, the main difference boils down to their distinct textures and flavors.