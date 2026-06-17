This Fan-Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Takes Alton Brown Back To His Childhood

If you could choose your last meal ever from start to finish, what would you want to have? Celebrity chef Alton Brown answered that question for the YouTube channel "Mythical Kitchen," where he and host Josh Scherer ate everything Brown requested. Even though Brown has said that fried chicken is his all-time favorite food, the Southern staple wasn't on his final-meal menu. Instead, he ate more expensive fare, including caviar, oysters, lamb, and blue cheese, over a four-course meal that was heavy on the booze. But things changed when it came to dessert, and Thin Mints Girl Scout cookies were brought out. As Brown upturned one of the sleeves and poured the treats onto his plate, he spoke about how they transport him to childhood.

This isn't the first time Brown has shared how much he loves the iconic chocolate-mint cookies. He posted about them on X in 2021, joking that it was a culinary truth that a "box of Girl Scout Thin Mints contains 2 servings," meaning each sleeve is a serving, something many of the cookies' fans would agree with. He has said that he likes to eat them frozen, which is also a popular opinion, although doing the opposite and air frying Girl Scout cookies is a delicious option, too.