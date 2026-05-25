Alton Brown's Last Meal Is Heavy On The Booze

Across dozens of YouTube episodes, Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meals" show probes celebrities with the ultimate culinary question: What would comprise life's final feast? Split into several courses, with drinks included, the requests come wide-ranging and insightful. Joseph Gordon-Levitt famously opted for exclusively cereal, while Gordon Ramsay's ideal last meal consisted of truffle scrambled eggs, butter chicken, and beef Wellington, all concluded with two Scottish desserts.

So when Alton Brown — beloved James Beard Award-winning television host, chef, writer, and internet personality — came on the show, his selections were accompanied by great anticipation. The underlying thread? Booze.

Served alongside the dishes, the liquid pairings begin with a shot of Chopin potato vodka for the first course, before segueing into a London dry martini — crafted with Beefeater gin and garnished with a pickled caper berry. The second course — a seafood-heavy feast — comes with a three-year-aged junmai sake, as well as two types of French Chablis white wine: Fourchaume and Vaillons. The dual wine pairing continues into the savory finale with a glass of Gevrey-Chambertin, a bold French red wine, as well as Amarone, a coveted rich yet dry Italian wine. Finally, to conclude the meal, there's a French Sauternes dessert wine — dedicated specifically to complementing fresh peaches — as well as a pour of Bowmore 18 Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. A cheeky glass of half-and-half appears, too — though, to be fair, it's primarily reserved for dunking cookies. All in all, the bottle assembly is impressive, a reflection of Brown's meticulous curation.