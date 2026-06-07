How To Make Spaghetti In The Microwave – Noodles And Sauce Included

Spaghetti is one of those classic dishes that sticks to the ribs while feeding a crowd. However, it can take a hot minute for the pasta to boil, and if you're making the sauce from scratch, you could end up with a mess on your stove. Plus, there are times when you only need to feed yourself, and you don't have the desire or energy to stir multiple steaming pots. Enter: microwave spaghetti, a dish that can be cooked entirely in that trusty appliance. It's the ultimate lazy-day hack, and really, all you need is a microwave-safe bowl or container.

To start, you'll add as much pasta as you want to a medium-to-large-sized microwavable container (feeling hungry or feeding two? Go with a larger vessel; if you're just feeding yourself, you can probably get by with a medium container). If you're using actual spaghetti or any long noodle, you'll want to crack it in half so that it can be submerged completely in the water that you'll add next. You don't have to use long noodles here because shorties like penne, rigatoni, or even conchiglie work, too.

Pop it in the microwave on high for the al dente cook time on the box, with two minutes added. You might want to stop it every few minutes to give it a stir, but when it's done, strain any leftover pasta water. Then top it with pasta sauce and pop it in the microwave for about another minute. To prevent the sauce from popping while cooking, you can place a dampened paper towel over the top of your bowl.