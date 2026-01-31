Why Microwaves Are Becoming A Thing Of The Past

According to Dennis Godynuk, the microwave works by using electromagnetic radiation to vibrate the water molecules in food. This heats food extremely fast, but it can also result in uneven cooking and cause the food to dry out. For this reason, there are many foods that should always be kept out of the microwave. However, don't discount it just yet — one of its most obvious advantages is its convenience. "While many homeowners like to save space and take advantage of combination appliances, some still prefer a dedicated [piece of] equipment for each kind of meal prep. After all, it seems over the top to use a gas oven range for quick reheats," Godynuk noted. The microwave may not reheat your leftovers evenly, but it will do it fast; plus, you skip the extra cleanup. He continued that there are ways to use a microwave without clutter: "Plus, drawer microwaves are becoming a thing, which [means] no bulky equipment on top of counters or oven; at the same time, no need to frequently take them out and then hide them away again in a cabinet."

Beyond convenience, Godynuk also notes that the microwave is still useful for steaming veggies. This method can also be applied to reheat certain moisture-loving foods, such as rice or pasta. While the steam oven is undoubtedly more effective, it also has a considerably higher price tag, making the countertop microwave a budget-friendly steamer.

Also, you can recontextualize the function of your microwave by taking advantage of some of its more unconventional uses. For instance, Godynuk explained that you can bake in the microwave — even Alton Brown has a microwave recipe for fudge. Beyond that, other out-of-the-box tricks involve using the microwave to fry small aromatics for a crispy garnish, melting chocolate for dipping strawberries, or softening butter for baking.