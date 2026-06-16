9 Trader Joe's Frozen Breakfast Items With Over 10 Grams Of Protein

If you peruse the aisles of grocery stores lately, you'll see that many products are advertising high protein contents, and you may even see high-protein options in places you wouldn't expect, like in your water. While many of us technically get more than enough grams of protein per day, we tend to consume most of it at dinner when the body doesn't have enough time to convert it to muscle or energy before we go to bed. The body doesn't store protein for later use but rather converts it to fat.

Consuming most of your daily protein at breakfast, however, has been shown to have many more benefits than eating most of your daily allotment in the evening. Not only does a protein-laden breakfast promote muscle growth, but it can also help regulate glucose levels, make you feel satisfied for longer, and help your body process carbohydrates much more efficiently. But not everyone has the time to fry up a T-bone steak and a six-egg omelette every morning, and aside from old-school bodybuilders, not many people want to guzzle a dozen raw eggs before heading to work each day. Fortunately, Trader Joe's comes to the rescue with nine frozen breakfast items with over 10 grams of protein per serving. Please note that prices and availability may vary by location.