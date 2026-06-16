9 Trader Joe's Frozen Breakfast Items With Over 10 Grams Of Protein
If you peruse the aisles of grocery stores lately, you'll see that many products are advertising high protein contents, and you may even see high-protein options in places you wouldn't expect, like in your water. While many of us technically get more than enough grams of protein per day, we tend to consume most of it at dinner when the body doesn't have enough time to convert it to muscle or energy before we go to bed. The body doesn't store protein for later use but rather converts it to fat.
Consuming most of your daily protein at breakfast, however, has been shown to have many more benefits than eating most of your daily allotment in the evening. Not only does a protein-laden breakfast promote muscle growth, but it can also help regulate glucose levels, make you feel satisfied for longer, and help your body process carbohydrates much more efficiently. But not everyone has the time to fry up a T-bone steak and a six-egg omelette every morning, and aside from old-school bodybuilders, not many people want to guzzle a dozen raw eggs before heading to work each day. Fortunately, Trader Joe's comes to the rescue with nine frozen breakfast items with over 10 grams of protein per serving. Please note that prices and availability may vary by location.
Egg frittatas make a hearty sandwich filler
A frittata is an Italian egg dish that's often compared to an omelette or Spanish tortilla, but is typically thinner than its Iberian cousin and isn't folded like its French counterpart. Trader Joe's version provides 25 grams of protein per serving due to the inclusion of whole eggs, egg whites, whey protein concentrate, and a generous amount of Swiss cheese. It also contains cauliflower and fried onions for a little heft and flavor, and they are much smaller than traditional frittatas, so they can fit neatly onto an English muffin for a tasty yet filling breakfast sandwich.
Trader Joe's Egg Frittata is available for $3.49.
Breakfast bowls are quick and easy
Trader Joe's Breakfast Bowl comes in a single-portion package, removing all the guesswork from figuring out how much you need to eat to get the 20 grams of protein in this frozen breakfast meal. It features scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese, crumbled pork sausage, and bits of bacon. The addition of cheese sauce to the mix prevents your breakfast from drying out when you heat it up. Because this frozen meal is fully cooked, you can have breakfast on the table in under four minutes.
Trader Joe's Breakfast Bowl is available for $3.49.
An English muffin breakfast sandwich is a complete meal in one
This is Trader Joe's riff on McDonald's now-great McMuffin – although this type of breakfast sandwich isn't necessarily the unique domain of the golden arches (Dunkin' Donuts also has it on its menu). Each package features two sandwiches, with each one including 18 grams of protein. It's a pretty straightforward affair: an English muffin, scrambled eggs, a pork sausage patty, and cheddar cheese.
Trader Joe's English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich is available for $4.99.
Gözlemes bring a touch of Turkey to your plate
Gözleme (pronounced guzz-leh-meh) is a traditional Turkish street food, consisting of a thin round of dough stuffed with a variety of savory fillings, folded like an envelope, and pan-fried until crispy. While it's enjoyed anytime in its homeland, it can feature as part of a traditional Turkish breakfast. Trader Joe's version is actually made in Turkey and features two local cheeses — Tulum and Kashkaval –– in addition to mozzarella. They do need to be pan (or air) fried or baked, though, which can be a bit of a hassle. But at 17 grams of protein per serving, they're a great eggless vegetarian breakfast option.
Trader Joe's three-pack of Gözlemes is available for $4.99.
Eggwich breadless breakfast sandwich for the gluten-averse
If you're trying to avoid carbs (or gluten), Trader Joe's bread-free breakfast sandwich can be a good option on busy mornings. It only takes two minutes to heat up in the microwave. Instead of bread, two fluffy scrambled egg discs sandwich a turkey sausage patty and a slice of American cheese. Oddly enough, replacing the muffin with more eggs doesn't equate to more protein, as each serving provides only 16 grams, which is less than the grocery store chain's regular breakfast sandwich. It's still a great lower-glycemic option for those who don't eat pork but still want an American-style handheld breakfast.
Trader Joe's two-pack of Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich is available for $5.49.
Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche lets you live your French-American breakfast dreams
A broccoli and cheese quiche is a common American take on the custardy French savory tart. Trader Joe's version keeps things simple with a filling that doesn't seem as rich as the French original, using milk instead of cream. It also includes both mild and sharp cheddar cheese, bits of broccoli, and a simple seasoning of onion, garlic, salt, and pepper. Each package is a single serving, takes only three minutes to heat up in the microwave, and gives you 16 grams of protein. However, it will taste better (and not have a soggy crust) if you bake it in the oven, which can take up to 25 minutes.
Trader Joe's Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche is available for $2.99.
Quiche Lorraine allows you to really channel France
A lot of people (including many in France) don't make a truly traditional Quiche Lorraine, which hails from the region of Lorraine in northeastern France and is only supposed to contain eggs, bacon, and crème fraîche, a type of cultured cream similar to but much richer than sour cream. It was hugely popular in the '80s and is experiencing a massive revival in 2026. Trader Joe's version isn't a traditional Quiche Lorraine, but don't let that detract you. Unlike the broccoli and cheese option, this frozen breakfast item does contain cream in addition to uncured ham and Swiss cheese. Also, this one is larger and contains three servings per quiche. A single serving provides you with 15 grams of protein.
Trader Joe's Quiche Lorraine is available for $5.99.
Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties are a delish addition to breakfast
If you prefer to construct your own breakfast sandwich or like to have ingredients on hand to vary your daily high-protein breakfasts, then Trader Joe's chicken sausage patties may be a good option for you. They are fully cooked and just require a few minutes to heat up using whatever method you like. They're seasoned with several herbs besides the typical sage, like rosemary and parsley. They also have a kick from crushed red pepper and a little something extra from a pinch of ground cloves. A single serving includes two sausage patties and provides you with 13 grams of protein.
Trader Joe's Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties are available for $2.99.
Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets make breakfast on the go a breeze
If you're like me, then few things are more satisfying for breakfast than a toasted ham and cheese croissant. However, they can be so complicated to make, especially when you're still waking up, rushing to get to work, and the coffee hasn't kicked in yet. Luckily, these Trader Joe's breakfast pockets take all the work out of making one of these French-inspired sandwiches. They feature a flaky, butter croissant dough encasing ham and Swiss cheese. A package includes two pockets, and a single pocket gives you 11 grams of protein.
Trader Joe's two-count boxes of Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets are available for $4.99.