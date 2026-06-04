These 12 No-Bake 4th Of July Desserts Are Delicious And Time-Saving

When planning a Fourth of July gathering, it's easy to get caught up in classic main dishes and sides. Barbecue and other grilled meats often take center stage next to the likes of corn on the cob, baked beans, or creamy salads. But the day deserves an element of sweetness, too.

In the late 18th century, when the country won its independence, it's likely that early Americans were eating baked goods at celebratory gatherings, and surely now there's no shortage of apple pies to be found at cookouts and parties across the country on July 4. However, given that the holiday falls in one of the warmest months of the year, many party hosts may be hesitant to turn up the heat in their kitchens. Fortunately, from vibrant patriotic popsicles to refreshing fruit parfaits, there are more than a few ways to easily whip up a dessert that requires zero baking but still pays homage to Independence Day while satisfying any sweet tooth.