These 12 No-Bake 4th Of July Desserts Are Delicious And Time-Saving
When planning a Fourth of July gathering, it's easy to get caught up in classic main dishes and sides. Barbecue and other grilled meats often take center stage next to the likes of corn on the cob, baked beans, or creamy salads. But the day deserves an element of sweetness, too.
In the late 18th century, when the country won its independence, it's likely that early Americans were eating baked goods at celebratory gatherings, and surely now there's no shortage of apple pies to be found at cookouts and parties across the country on July 4. However, given that the holiday falls in one of the warmest months of the year, many party hosts may be hesitant to turn up the heat in their kitchens. Fortunately, from vibrant patriotic popsicles to refreshing fruit parfaits, there are more than a few ways to easily whip up a dessert that requires zero baking but still pays homage to Independence Day while satisfying any sweet tooth.
Scoop out an icy treat
For one of the simplest desserts, try serving up a red, white, and blue ice cream sundae, with bonus points for patriotic tri-colored sprinkles. If you're planning to enjoy it while you watch the fireworks, don't worry about your cartons of cold, creamy goodness melting in your cooler — just use a little salt to keep them cold.
Shake it up
Instead of simply scooping your ice cream into a bowl, blend each flag-inspired flavor with some milk, then layer each into clear cups for a fun presentation. While it's bound to be easier to craft this one at home with a blender, it's not impossible to make milkshakes by hand, too.
Layer different colors and flavors
For an easy treat that you can make ahead, try filling cups with alternating layers of strawberries and blueberries, along with vanilla pudding or yogurt, for the perfect parfait (or add in store-bought pound cake for a trifle). Kick it up a notch for the adults by soaking the strawberries in liquor, wine, or both before adding them.
Prepare a fruity banana split
If you're looking for a heartier dessert, or something shareable, opt for a banana split. Keep it simple with vanilla ice cream and fruits like blueberries, strawberries, cherries, or raspberries (and a banana, of course). Or, kick it up a notch with scoops of strawberry and the gorgeously hued, elusively flavored Blue Moon ice cream.
Create a sweet and salty pretzel rod
For a super-portable snack, try dipping the top half of pretzel rods into white chocolate before rolling them in red, white, and blue sprinkles. Bonus points for using star-shaped ones.
Chill a no-bake cake
If cake is your go-to dessert but heating up the oven isn't part of your plan, try layering graham crackers and whipped cream for an easy icebox cake. Then, use berries and more whipped cream to create a flag on top — just be sure to use fresh, not frozen, fruit.
Whip up a simple salad
Dessert couldn't be simpler than a fruit salad made with any combination of strawberries, cherries, raspberries, blueberries, and bananas, but you can also top it with a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla pudding. For a fancier take, try using a cookie cutter to craft stars from watermelon slices before adding them to the bowl.
Freeze a flag-inspired dessert
Popsicles are a popular way to cool off on a hot day, and this stars-and-stripes-themed version is perfect for the holiday. All you'll need is blueberry puree, sweetened Greek yogurt, and strawberry puree, plus a little patience, since you'll need time to freeze each layer so they don't combine.
Make a creamy dessert bark
When it comes to rich and satisfying homemade sweets, it doesn't get much easier than yogurt or chocolate bark. Decorate with berries or festively colored sprinkles.
Decorate fruit for a fun confection
For a handheld option that's perfect for parties, try red, white, and blue chocolate-covered strawberries. Use melted white chocolate and granulated sugar dyed blue for a fun and fruity confection.
Make sweet sandwiches
Grab your favorite store-bought cookies and ice cream and turn them into ice cream sandwiches. Then, transform them into an Independence Day-worthy dessert by rolling the sides in sprinkles, decorator's sugar, or candies.
Craft a crunchy after-dinner snack
Rice Krispies Treats can be a hit with both kids and adults, and they're easy to customize. Simply fold colorful sprinkles or candies into the mixture before allowing the treats to set, or dye the marshmallow mixture before mixing it with the cereal.