What Flavor Is Blue Moon Ice Cream?

From whether or not beans belong in chili to the polarizing topic of pineapple on pizza, there's no shortage of debates about food in the United States. Thanks to its relative obscurity across much of the country, Blue Moon ice cream hasn't been at the forefront of those conversations, but those who live in, or have traveled through, the upper Midwest where the flavor is exceptionally popular, harbor widely varying opinions about the sweet treat's flavor profile.

Blue Moon's name gives a hint at what it looks like — the bright blue ice cream easily stands out among other options in a case. But the name reveals no clues about how it tastes, and asking anyone to describe it may not yield the clearest results — answers can range from any number of combinations of almond, black cherry, pineapple, and raspberry. Meanwhile, others note flavors of marshmallow, cotton candy, and Froot Loops, and some say they detect nutmeg or cardamom. In multiple online recipes that attempt to duplicate the ice cream, the only flavors that seem to be agreed on are citrus and vanilla (which several recipes introduce in the form of vanilla pudding).