Are Chick-Fil-A Brownies Made Fresh?

Chick-fil-A is known for its succulent sandwiches (the chicken recipe took years to perfect, after all), deliciously salty waffle fries, and creamy mac and cheese, and for good reason. The eatery, which has also won Reddit's vote for the fast food chain with the best service, takes immense pride in the quality of its ingredients, whether it's the breast meat that comes from animals raised without hormones, the ongoing transition toward sourcing cage-free eggs, or lemons sourced from U.S. farms for its lemonade. Its desserts have been well received by customers, too, namely one of its more recent additions, the Chocolate Fudge Brownie, which debuted on the menu in 2020. But if you were wondering whether the brownies are baked fresh by Chick-fil-A employees, we can report that they are not.

"We don't bake them in the store," one Redditor explained. Instead, the brownies arrive pre-baked at each restaurant in a frozen state, and employees take out boxes for defrosting each day based on how many their store goes through. Once the brownies are properly thawed at room temperature, they are bagged and handed over to customers as they're ordered — there are very few steps from freezer to hungry diner. Also, according to another Reddit user, if you place an extremely large catering order for brownies, there is a small chance you could receive them still frozen and have to wait for them to thaw on your own time.