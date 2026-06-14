Why This 1960s Food Trend Still Doesn't Make Sense

Jellied dishes go way back to the Medieval era in Europe, when they were reserved for the elites because they required a lot of labor to prepare — a far departure from the fast food available at the time. My mother had a cookbook that detailed each step with photographs, and it included boiling calves' feet for hours until the trotters released all their collagen into the liquid. The resulting brew would then be strained repeatedly and clarified with beaten egg whites and sometimes crushed eggshells. If you've ever reached into the fridge to get some leftover soup only to find a solid, jiggly block, then you have an idea of what these early gelatins looked like. Creative cooks would set pieces of cooked meats, vegetables, and eggs into this liquid to present at lavish banquets. As refined sugar became more available, sweet gelatin dishes started appearing on noble tables.

It wasn't until the Industrial Revolution of the 1800s that instant gelatin became available to the masses, which made these elite dishes easier to prepare for much less affluent households. 1897 saw the launch of the Jell-O brand in the United States, and its appearance coincided with the obsession over home economics in this country, which prized efficiency, cleanliness, and neatness over taste and quality. While Jell-O was known for its sweetened lemon-flavored gelatin, other companies sold plain gelatin in sheets or powders, like Knox.

In 1905, the Knox company hosted a recipe contest at the World's Fair, and Mrs. John Cooke won third prize for her Perfection Salad, which consisted of lemon-flavored gelatin studded with chopped cabbage, celery, and red pepper. The recipe was published in magazines throughout the country and became hugely popular.